Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James Deny Claims Made in Car Accident Lawsuit
Two of the Los Angeles Lakers' most notable players are currently in the process of a lawsuit regarding allegations put against them in a 2022 alleged car crash outside of L.A.
LeBron James and his son — Lakers rookie Bronny James — have been named in a lawsuit filed by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen claiming that the two Lakers crashed into them in November 2022 in Littlerock, CA.
Attorneys representing James and his son have denied "each and every allegation" made in the lawsuit, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.
Lopez and McGillen claimed that they suffered undisclosed injuries that required ongoing treatment. They also claimed that their vehicle was damaged and depreciated as they seek unspecified damages that would be determined at trial.
In a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing from Feb. 20, attorneys representing the James family denied the allegations, saying that they "deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all."
There are 14 defenses to points made in the complaint, one of which states that if Lopez and McGillen suffered any injuries or vehicle damage, they were caused “by persons other than these answering defendants.”
Not only the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station but also the California Highway Patrol claimed, according to Holmes, that they have no reports on that alleged car accident.
The lawsuit also claimed that James and his son, “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision,” causing injury to the plaintiffs and damage to their vehicle.
The lawsuit, filed Oct. 23, came the day after LeBron and Bronny became the first father and son to share the same NBA court.
The plaintiffs also claim in the lawsuit that they “sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort, and physical disability,” and they have “employed and will employ in the future physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care.”
