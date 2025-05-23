Lakers' LeBron James Catches Heat From Michael Jordan’s Long-Time Agent
LeBron James has had a long and illustrious career in the NBA. He has played for over 20 seasons and has almost every major record that you could possibly imagine.
As his career winds down, James is trying to get one more title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Getting one more title would put him just one behind Michael Jordan's mark of six.
Jordan is the guy that James is chasing when it comes to the GOAT conversation. Most believe that if he gets one more championship, he could surpass Jordan in that conversation.
Read more: Lakers Unlikely to Move Austin Reaves Unless Situation Changes
Jordan fans do everything they can to uplift his accomplishments and denigrate James'. Apparently, that includes Jordan's ex-agent David Falk.
Falk had some interesting criticism for James, taking a shot at the fact that he has played for so many different teams over the course of his career.
Falk claims that had Jordan bounced around to whatever team he wanted, he could have won a lot more titles. Instead, Jordan only played for two teams in his career.
While it may be true that Jordan could have won more titles if he bounced around to some different teams, James has been the best player on all of his title teams.
There are certain NBA fans who will never be convinced that James can surpass Jordan's accomplishments. No matter what he is able to do, it will never be enough.
For fans who are more in the middle of the debate, there are still some things that James can do to help his resume. That would include winning a title.
More Lakers news: Former Luka Doncic Teammate Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Deal
Jordan could have picked a better team to be the president of when he ended up playing for the Wizards, but that was the only team that would give him the opportunity.
Jordan also could have decided not to retire in the middle of his career to play baseball. Had he not done that, he could have had a chance to win even more championships in a row.
James has never retired in the middle of his career for any reason. He has just tried to win as many basketball games as possible.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Fans Vehemently Push Against Russell Westbrook Reunion
Former Lakers Center Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Luka Doncic
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.