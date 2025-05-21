Lakers Unlikely to Move Austin Reaves Unless Situation Changes
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out what they need to do in order to advance further in the playoffs. After a disappointing first-round loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers are trying to figure out what upgrades to make.
It was clear that the Lakers needed help on the defensive end of the court. They were not able to stop the Wolves when they were driving to the hoop.
Austin Reaves has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate because of how poorly he played during the playoffs. He was not effective as the Lakers' third scorer.
The Lakers are trying to squeeze out as much championship-chasing as they can before LeBron James retires. They have been trying to do everything that they can to get another title before he leaves the team.
While rumors have been swirling that Reaves could be moved in order to get a defensive-minded center this offseason, it seems like they would like to keep him.
Dan Woike of the LA Times is reporting that unless the situation changes, the Lakers are likely going to hold on to Reaves. They will search for other avenues to add a center.
“The team has shown no interest in using Reaves in a trade that nets them anything less than a top-tier big, and there aren’t any of those available, with the two most common names linked to them in the earliest stages of the offseason — Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford,” Woike reported.
Unless there is a top-tier big that the Lakers can get in a straight-up exchange for Reaves, he will end up staying in Los Angeles. That might not be a bad option, either.
Reaves had career-highs in almost every statistical category this season. While his postseason was bad, he should still keep getting better as time goes on.
The Lakers would love it if Reaves could improve a bit on the defensive end of the court. He just needs to be someone that other teams won't hunt, like what happens to Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles seems more willing to ship other players out for a center than they do Reaves. They seem to value Reaves in a way that would indicate that they want to keep him for the long term.
This past season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
