Lakers' LeBron James Confirms He Will Retire...From One Team
LeBron James has thrown out the idea of retiring more than once in recent seasons. After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Nuggets a couple of years ago, he talked about taking time to think about his future.
Of course, he came back and was still able to make the second-team All-NBA this season. The Lakers are still trying to build a contender around him to take advantage of his talents.
Read more: Former Lakers Big Looking For NBA Comeback
James has also played on multiple Team USA teams throughout the years in the Olympics. He helped lead the Americans to a Gold medal in 2024. That will be the last time he does that, though.
Lakers forward LeBron James confirms his retirement from Team USA
While James has alluded to the fact that the Paris Olympics would be his last, he had not confirmed it. He has done that now, confirming that his time with Team USA is over.
In a recent interview, James confirmed that he will not be participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said it's unlikely he will play in 2028.
"Nothing has changed. Where we at, man, 2025 right now? (Laughs) Nah, nothing has changed. I mean, if I had to look at it right now through a microscope, I would say that, me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life — that’s for sure. But me actually going on and playing, I don’t see it happening."
"I’ve given everything that I have, and I will always be appreciative and loyal and dedicated to Team USA and USA Basketball."
More Lakers news: Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Avoided Another Shaq-Like Teammate, Says Gary Vitti
James has won enough Gold medals and has done enough for Team USA in his career. The Lakers will get his full attention for the next few years.
He is still looking for another NBA title to end his career with. He has been chasing a fifth championship for quite a while, and that is what he will be completely focused on.
Team USA has plenty of other players who can take the mantle for him in 2028. The league is full of young, American stars who can keep winning Gold.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard Has Strong Reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kobe Bryant Comparisons
Lakers’ LeBron James Provides Massive Update on Knee Injury, Timeline Return
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.