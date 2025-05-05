Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
Almost a week after the Lakers' playoff exit, superstar LeBron James made a major announcement on Monday.
James shared with his fans and followers on X that he will not attend the Met Gala in New York.
"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautifulpowerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done," wrote James.
However, his wife, Savannah James, will be in attendance.
In addition, James confirmed his knee injury, which he suffered in Game 5 against the Timberwolves after clashing with Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.
James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Wednesday night when he collided with DiVincenzo late in Game 5. He mustered up his strength to finish the game; however, L.A. came up short and was shockingly eliminated by Minnesota.
In the series, James did his best to lead L.A. to victory. He averaged 25.4 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in 40.8 minutes of action.
James just completed his 22nd season in the NBA. As things stand, and as they've been for the past few years, James' future in the NBA hangs in the balance.
After Wednesday's contest, the 40-year-old superstar was noncommittal on his future.
“I don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that," James said. "It’s something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife, and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And have conversations with myself on how much longer I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. We’ll see.”
James has done it all in his career, but a 23rd season for a player who will be 41 years old is almost unheard of, mainly because he still has much left in the tank.
This offseason looms large for the Lakers. James' decision to return, or not, will play a pivotal role in shaping the franchise’s future and the path they decide to take.
