Lakers' LeBron James Could Announce Impending Retirement in August: Report

Nelson Espinal

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could potentially announce his retirement before the following season, ending a historic career.

James is 40 years old and poised to enter his 23rd season in the NBA. The four-time MVP remains a top player in the league, utilizing his wealth of experience and basketball knowledge.

Over the past couple of seasons, however, there have been cracks in his armor as he picked up several injuries, which kept him out for extended periods.

In the past, James stated that he wanted to avoid staying in the league too long when he would be past his best and become a shell of his former self.

Chatter from NBA Summer League, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, indicates that an announcement on James' retirement from the Akron, Ohio, product could come in the month of August.

"Word from Summer League is that if LeBron is to announce his retirement, he will do so in August. Time will tell what the immediate future holds for James," Siegel writes.

Last season, James finished sixth in MVP voting and was named to the All-NBA Second Team. He played 34.9 minutes per game across 70 games.

The 40-year-old averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. His explosiveness has dwindled, but he remains one of the strongest players in the league who can still finish at an amazing rate.

When he gives his maximum effort, James can play good defense and guard forwards at a high level.

A massive farewell tour and grand preparations are expected whenever he does announce his retirement. Whether that moment arrives this season or not remains to be seen.

