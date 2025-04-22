Lakers' LeBron James Gives Honest Assessment About Postseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is built with players who want to win by any means necessary. It's a group of players that long for the postseason until it finally arrives.
LeBron James is the leader of that group. He has been playing in the NBA for over 20 years and is only focused on winning championships at this point in his career.
There is a clear difference between how James plays in the postseason and how he plays in the regular season. His effort goes up a notch when the games really start to matter.
On a recent episode of Mind The Game, James talked about the difference between the regular season and the postseason for him at this point in his career.
"Listen, at this point in my career, like, I mean, the regular season is fun, it's cool, it's alright, but I only care about the playoffs. I'm all about the process, and I will always be about the process, and now to get to this point, but if you have a chance to win it, and you know you have a team to have a chance, it doesn't always result into winning it. But if you have a chance, and you know you have a fighting chance to walk into this ring and say, "We can beat anyone".
James is only interested in championships at this point in his career. Nothing else keeps him motivated or ready to keep playing basketball.
The Lakers need James to be at his best in this series against the Timberwolves, especially now that they are down 0-1.
If James can win another title, his legacy as the greatest player ever would receive a massive boost. He is trying to get his fifth title to boost him over Steph Curry and get him to just one behind Michael Jordan.
