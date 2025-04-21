Lakers Could Be Helpless in Avoiding Unfortunate Destiny After Game 1 Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers did not look like themselves for most of Saturday's Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were far from the team we witnessed for most of the season and were outplayed in every way by the hungry Timberwolves squad.
Not only does the loss put them in a 0-1 series hole, but it also puts them on the wrong side of the. Justin Turpin shared a stat that states how teams who win Game 1 in the NBA playoffs of the first round have gone on to win the series 79.4 percent of the time.
That does not bode well for the Lakers, who entered this series as the favorite to win. While that was the case, the live odds do not like the Lakers anymore, as the Timberwolves are now the favorite to move on to the next round.
While Game 1 was not pretty for L.A., some things happened that were a bit fluky. For starters, the play of Timberwolves role players Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. The two combined for 48 points on an incredible 76 percent shooting from the field. McDaniels and Reid also combined for +40 in the plus/minus department.
However, there were other things that L.A. should be worried about that they could not have answers for, including the Timberwolves' size. The Lakers had a disadvantage on paper, but considering how they played against a bigger team, many assumed it would work in their favor.
That was not the case in Game 1, and it may spell trouble for them as the series goes on. The Lakers will need to figure out ways to punish the Timberwolves with their "small ball" lineup, as they did so many teams during the regular season.
That's the chess match that will be interesting to witness moving forward. How will Redick and his staff exploit that matchup, and what will Minnesota do to counter or continue to make the Lakers pay with that lineup?
As things stand, there are more questions than answers for the Lakers' side, but that is the beauty of the series. While Game 1 winners are favored to win the series, the winner is ultimately the first to four wins.
