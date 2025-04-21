Latest Comments From Adam Silver on Failed Chris Paul Trade Will Haunt Lakers Fans
NBA fans are still talking about the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers were able to obtain Luka Doncic in a trade. It's something that even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been asked about.
Some fans can't believe that the trade was even allowed to go through. It seemed like the Dallas Mavericks didn't get nearly enough for trading their franchise player.
Still, it was the trade that was agreed upon. Now, the Lakers will be playing in the playoffs with one of the best scorers in the entire NBA on their roster.
Silver was asked about the Luka trade while on the Pat McAfee Show, and his comments will make Lakers fans very angry about a trade that didn't happen in the past.
"The commissioner doesn't have the power to block a trade unless that trade is not conforming to our rules. You alluded to David Stern once blocked a trade, I get how confusing it was to fans, but he was both the commissioner and the acting owner of the New Orleans franchise at the time. And so, a trade was recommended to him by the general manager, and he turned down that trade based on what he thought was in the best interest of that franchise."
Lakers fans were furious that Stern did not allow New Orleans to trade Chris Paul to the Lakers in a move that would have made the Lakers instant contenders for the final time in the Kobe Bryant era.
Los Angeles Lakers fans have never been able to forgive Stern for doing that, even if he was the acting owner for New Orleans at the time.
Paul was soon sent to the Los Angeles Clippers instead in a move that made the Clippers contenders for the first time in about a decade. Those Clippers teams would be frisky in the playoffs every year.
Doncic has been phenomenal since coming to Los Angeles. During the regular season, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
