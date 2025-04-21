Lakers to Be Without One Player For Game 2 vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to be without their key player and forward, Maxi Kleber.
Kleber is the only player to appear on the Lakers' injury report prior to their Game 2 match against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
Kleber has yet to make his Lakers debut as he continues to rehab from right foot surgery that he underwent in January.
The 33-year-old has been out of action since January 25 as he recovers from surgery on his right foot, which he underwent on January 30.
While the veteran forward has been cleared to resume practicing with the team, there’s still no official word on when he’ll be ready to return to game action.
His next opportunity to suit up in the quarterfinals against the Timberwolves will be Friday for Game 3.
While the Lakers will continue to be without Kleber, the rest of L.A.'s central core will be ready to go.
Prior to Game 1, LeBron James appeared on the injury report with a left hip flexor strain. However, that doesn't appear to be a worry anymore for James. The 40-year-old superstar is coming off a mediocre game at best on Saturday in the loss.
James recorded 19 points on a poor and inefficient shooting night, going 8-of-18 from the field. He only tallied five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.
James and the others, outside of Luka Doncic, did not do themselves any favors and contributed to the embarrassing outing in Game 1.
Game 2 is a pivotal one for L.A., and they can’t afford to fall into a deeper hole. Although Kleber remains unavailable, the Lakers will lean on their primary rotation of eight to step up and get the job done.
