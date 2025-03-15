Lakers and Nuggets Fans Get Into Massive Brawl Following Close Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will return home after a tough four-game road trip. The Lakers end their four-game road trip at 0-4 after tough losses to the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets.
Life in the NBA comes at you fast, which was the case for the Lakers on this road trip. L.A. had an opportunity to win at least two of these games, but being shorthanded and lack of execution in those two different games led to going winless.
Nonetheless, health is the main thing for the Lakers, and they hope to get more of that as they head back home for a five-game homestand. The Lakers scratched and clawed on Friday against the Nuggets, but so did some fans after the game.
A massive brawl between Lakers and Nuggets fans occurred after the game.
It's unclear how it started, but many people chimed in to stop the fight and were somehow involved in it.
It appeared to last a minute long before the security and others stepped in to stop the fight. These two teams and fan bases have gotten a taste of each other for the past three seasons.
In this decade alone, they have met in the playoffs three times, with the Nuggets coming out on top in two of those times, including these past two seasons. The Nuggets and their fans have the upper hand over the Lakers lately, and it's possible some words were exchanged between the two fan bases that caused this brawl.
While the fans took out their frustration on the opposing fan base, the Lakers fought just as hard (figuratively speaking) but came up short on Friday night. The Lakers were shorthanded against the Nuggets, who had most of their top players.
As for the Lakers, they were without six of their top eight players and still took the Nuggets to the brink. Lakers guard Austin Reaves went on a tear and looked more like himself on Friday. He tallied 37 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, and 13 assists, leading the team in all three categories.
There are no moral victories in the NBA, especially in the Lakers' current position. Still, seeing the others step up massively was encouraging, and now they will head back home to see if they can continue that stellar play.
L.A. entered this road trip as the second seed and return home as the fifth seed. At the end of it, health is the most vital factor for the Lakers.
