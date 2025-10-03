Lakers' LeBron James Has Hilarious Response to Luka Doncic Weight Loss
Heading into this year, Lakers guard Luka Doncic is in the best shape of their life. He has never committed himself to getting into the best shape possible before an NBA season.
After some poor defense in the playoffs a year ago, Doncic dedicated his entire offseason to making sure that he was in better shape. He looks the best he's ever looked.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Upcoming Free Agency
LeBron James knows a thing or two about staying in shape. He had a hilarious reaction to Doncic suddenly getting into the best shape of his life.
LeBron James has hilarious response to Lakers guard Luka Doncic being in shape
In an interview with ESPN LA, James had a funny response to Doncic looking so good this offseason.
"Nah s---, I have to get on his routine now," James said.
James is one of the fittest players in the NBA. It has been reported many times that he spends over $1 million per year on his body, and it shows. He's still as strong as ever.
If anyone doesn't need to do the program that Doncic followed this offseason, it's James. That's what makes his joke so funny. Quite frankly, Doncic looks like he did something that James normally does.
More news: Lakers' Rui Hachimura Addresses Possible Bench Demotion
The key for Doncic is going to be staying in shape for the entire season. They need him to hold up in March and April, especially once the playoffs start. They need him to be able to keep up defensively.
The Lakers need both James and Doncic to play at their best to win a title
Doncic is one of the favorites to win the MVP this season. If Los Angeles is going to win the championship, they need him to play at that high a level in his first full Lakers season.
James needs to be a top-15 player, as well. Having improved play at the center spot with Deandre Ayton in the middle will help the Lakers play better defensively, but James still needs to be a big part of the team.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game after he was traded to the Lakers.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.