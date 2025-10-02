Lakers' Rui Hachimura Addresses Possible Bench Demotion
After losing in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Lakers made some moves to improve their starting lineup. They needed to have a better starting center and better perimeter defenders.
The Lakers signed Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal in the offseason to be their starting center. He will be an upgrade over Jaxon Hayes, who was over-taxed as a starter.
Los Angeles also signed Marcus Smart to help with the perimeter defense. Rumors are swirling that he could start over Rui Hachimura. Hachimura addressed those rumors during media day.
Lakers Forward Rui Hachimura Addresses Possible Benching
While speaking to the media, Hachimura was very diplomatic with the possibility of him coming off the bench, saying he'll do whatever it takes to help the team win.
Of course, Hachimura wants to start and keep being a key part of the Lakers' frontcourt. His ability to hit 3's and defend on the perimeter are key to what the Lakers want to do.
Hachimura isn't a great defender, but he's better than what some pundits give him credit for. He's able to keep guys in front of him and defend guys bigger than him. He's switchable at the perimeter, too.
Still, Smart was the Defensive Player of the Year a couple of years ago with the Celtics. He's one of the best perimeter defenders in the league when he's healthy. The issue is that he hasn't been healthy.
The Lakers Will Start Rui Hachimura If Smart Can't Stay Healthy
If Smart can't prove that he can stay healthy, there is no reason for the Lakers to start him. Hachimura will remain the starter, and the Lakers will bring Smart off the bench as a sixth man.
Smart is a zero on the offensive end of the court, so that might preclude him from starting, even though the rest of the offense should be pretty potent on that side of the court.
Last season, Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
