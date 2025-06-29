Lakers' LeBron James Makes Final Decision About His NBA Future
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has made a decision on his future in the NBA.
James is opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and James' agent, had this to say about his client.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
James opting into his contract means that he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, his age-42 season. While that is the case, it doesn't mean he has to play out his contract.
There are rumors that this upcoming season will be his last; however, James has given no indication that this will indeed be his last season. James has a no-trade clause in his contract. The 40-year-old has done and seen it all in his NBA career. He now has a chance this upcoming season, with 50 games under his belt, to pass NBA Hall of Famer Robert Parish's record for most career regular-season games.
The four-time champion may be the oldest player in the league, but he has shown that he is still at the top of his game and among the best players in the world. His body may be more delicate, but there is nothing about his play when he's on the hardwood.
James is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. He ended his season with a sprained MCL in his left knee in Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Although James' return to the Lakers is massive news, they still have a ton of work to do to bolster their roster and put themselves among the elite teams in the NBA.
More Lakers news: Adou Thiero Reacts to Being Drafted by LA
Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Reportedly Made Decision on Contract Extension
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.