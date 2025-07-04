Lakers' LeBron James Spotted at Cavaliers Facility Amid Growing Trade Rumors
The uncertainty surrounding Lebron James' presence on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-26 season has grown substantially over the course of the last week, and a sighting at the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice facility on Friday raised further questions regarding his future.
James' agent Rich Paul released a statement after the NBA's All-Time leading scorer opted in to his $52.6 million salary for next season, leading teams to believe the 40-year-old could be available.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
While a return to Cleveland could tempt James, as the Cavs finished as the first seed in the East for the first time since his departure, the veteran forward dismissed any talks of a trade via X (formerly Twitter).
"And every summer since it was built," the post reads. "I live here still and train every summer. Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!"
James leaving Los Angeles in a trade seems unlikely, as he would need to waive his no-trade clause and the Lakers would surely demand a huge return due to the future Hall of Famer's status and ability to produce at his age. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds a game in 2024-25.
