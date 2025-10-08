Lakers' LeBron James Likely to Miss Next 2 Weeks With Injury
A glute issue has kept Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James out of action for the team's first few preseason games.
Turning 41 years of age in December, it makes sense for the Lakers to get him fully healthy before the start of the regular season.
ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania went on TV Tuesday evening to specifically delve into the injury James has — as well as a possible timeline for his return.
"I'm told that LeBron James is starting to ramp up here. He's doing a little bit on the court. But I'm told that the expectation is still that he's likely to be out for the preseason...the goal being to be ready for opening night on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors. He's doing more and more on the court and he's starting to do more basketball activities. We'll see if he's able to get a [preseason] game in before the regular season."
It will be interesting to see how the Lakers navigate this physical ailment moving forward. James is notoriously fanatic in terms of keeping himself in elite shape. There doesn't appear to be any threat of structural or ligament damage here, and with any tissue irritation, it requires rest and requisite treatment.
There's also the factor and reality of James and his age. He's played at least 70 games in each of the last two seasons.
With a slimmed-down Luka Doncic now in tow helping to carry the proverbial load, it may be in the team and player's best interest to get James ample rest throughout the regular season with the aim to keep James healthy by the start of the playoffs (assuming the Lakers make it that far).
The additions of Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, and Marcus Smart seemingly have improved the team's depth. Ayton is a guy the team can run offense through, given his proven nature in scoring the basketball.
Additionally, in a contract year, it would be highly surprising if Austin Reaves didn't take the next step in becoming a player in contention to make the All-Star team.
With those factors now in place, it makes the prospect of sitting James for longer stretches during the regular season far more palatable.
