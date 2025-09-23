Lakers' LeBron James Makes Stunning Revelation About Rumored $1.2 Billion Net Worth
Between a 23-year NBA career, longtime sponsorship deals with Nike, Beats by Dre and countless other major corporations, it's safe to say that Lakers star LeBron James is doing alright financially.
His career earnings from the NBA will amount to over $580 million after the 2025-26 season, and that doesn't include the millions James has raked in from product endorsements, shoe deals and other investment opportunities.
A quick Google search will tell you that James' net worth is anywhere from $1.2 to $1.5 billion, which would make him the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. However, James would tell you to not believe everything you read on the internet.
James recently said on Complex's 360 with Speedy that his net worth was far below the advertised amount.
"Now y'all want me to start lying?" James said. "Google search is a lie... It's wrong. It's less. It's way less... It's a couple thousand in my bank. I got a couple thousand. That's it."
You don't need to be a regular at the Comedy Club to know that James was, of course, joking about his net worth. In fact, the $1.3 billion estimate that Forbes has for James is likely not too far off considering the multiple brand deals and investments he's made over his career.
Now, James continued to joke, the money in his family is coming from his kids.
"My kids got all the money now. NILs and s—, they got all the money. They take care of Dad now, I ain't got nothing. I'm broke," the elder James said.
While James' net worth obviously dwarfs that of his two sons Bronny and Bryce, the two have earned a pretty penny in their young careers.
Bronny, Bryce James Bringing in the Big Bucks, Too
Bronny's Name, Image and Likeness valuation was estimated to be around $5.9 million by On3. The oldest of James' sons played just 25 games for USC after suffering cardiac arrest the summer before his freshman year.
Bronny's younger brother Bryce, who is entering his freshman year at Arizona, ranks in the top 75 of On3's NIL valuation rankings.
Between LeBron, Bronny and Bryce — not to mention LeBron's entrepreneur wife Savannah — the James family shouldn't run into financial troubles anytime soon.
