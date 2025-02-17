Lakers' LeBron James Offers Thoughts on Possibility Luka Doncic Extends His Career
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke to the media prior to the 2025 NBA All-Star game and talked about a variety of different topics.
One topic that came up for James is the one that has come up in the past handful of years: when he will retire?
That's the question of everyone's mind, and while he is up there in age, his game tells us a different story.
James is still playing at an elite level, as he is in the 22nd season of his career.
It's unclear when he will call his career quits, but it is clear that the addition of his new superstar teammate, Luka Dončić, has taken his game to another level.
He is playing with a ton more energy, and James admitted that to be true on Sunday. On top of that, James also addressed the rumors that the trade for Dončić could extend his career.
ESPN NBA Insider Dave McMenamin reported a few weeks ago about this.
"There's a chance that he will renegotiate a new idea,l and this Luka Doncic addition could extend LeBron James' career," McMenamin said. "It's not a given that next year will be his last year in the NBA."
James was asked about it and revealed that he hadn't thought about it. The Lakers star also revealed that he is very excited about the addition of Dončić to the team.
"No I haven't thought about that. Just the excitement to be able to add a caliber of player like that. It's given me energy. Just excited to see what we can do...I think we can be really good going down the stretch."
Whether or not Dončić could extend his career is unclear as things stand, but it will certainly take a lot of pressure off James.
James has spent his entire career as the player with the ball in his hands the stretch, but the addition of Dončić changes everything.
Dončić is the ultimate ballhandler who can make the right play night in and night out. In addition, the Lakers also have Austin Reaves, who has shown that he can make the right play at the highest level.
James has a ton of basketball left, but the end is near, and it could happen as soon as this summer.
