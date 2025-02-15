Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Responds to Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic
The NBA world is still talking about the biggest trade that has ever happened in the history of the league.
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired one of the top players in the league, Luka Dončić. Dončić was viewed as the present and future of the Dallas Mavericks, but they certainly didn't feel that to be the case as they traded him away to the Lakers on Feb. 1.
The Mavericks have received much backlash due to the trade, although the package they received was quite solid. Still, it was not enough for a talent that is Dončić.
Here we are two weeks later, and people cannot get over it.
The NBA All-Star festivities are in full swing, and reporters asked Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic his thoughts on the trade that shook the NBA world.
The former MVP responded bluntly and gave high praise to the fellow European.
"I think both teams win [the trade]," Jokic said. "I think Luka is a generational player, generational talent... He was building something [in Dallas]. I think he was hurt. I think it's 'good' because players will take it more serious... If you traded someone like that, I think it becomes a big thing and players will be more serious about it."
Dončić was traded to L.A. along with forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from Dallas in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent superstar center Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz.
The trade has shifted the state of the league, and the Lakers are viewed as heavily benefiting from it.
The Lakers will benefit from it for years to come, but they are also looking to benefit from it as soon as this season.
Los Angeles has the pieces to compete with the best teams in the league, and if they get lucky, they could be the last team standing. They may be limited this season, but they are positioned to be in a great spot to compete and be championship contenders for the next decade.
The Lakers will face Jokic and the Nuggets three more times this season.
Two of the three will be in Los Angeles.
