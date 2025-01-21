Lakers' LeBron James Ownership Group Out of Celtics Team Bid: Report
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has expressed his desire to own a professional sports team one day.
He has shared this sentiment repeatedly, but while he is passionate about it, it won't be with the Lakers' biggest and most hated rival, the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are expected to be one of the major sports teams next in line for new ownership, but it will not be with James' group, Fenway Sports Group, where he is a minority owner.
On Monday, the Boston Globe's Michael Silverman reported that the Celtics expect four or five formal bids by Thursday, but FSG was not named in the report.
The Grousbeck family, the current owners and governor of the Celtics expect the ultimate price to exceed $6 billion in the sale. A group led by current Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca is in the mix, but it’s unclear who else is involved.
James joined FSG in 2011, and his stake rose by one percent in 2021. The four-time champion has expressed his interest in buying an NBA team or being a part of the NBA ownership.
However, that can't happen just yet, as the new CBA prevents James from being part of any NBA ownership group until he retires.
James advocated bringing an NBA team to Las Vegas a few seasons ago.
“It is the best fan base in the world," James said. I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam, thank you.”
In a 2022 episode of his show, The Shop, he discussed owning a team once he retires.
“I am a fan of the game," James said. "I am engaged. I care about the sport. I know everything about our sport. I want to continue to help our sport grow. I want to own a team. I want to buy a team for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk.”
James has had a stellar career on the court and will soon try to do the same off the court.
