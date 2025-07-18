Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Has Specific Hopes for Final NBA Season
The future of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in limbo.
The 40-year-old superstar is likely to play his 23rd season in the league this upcoming season, but after that, his time in the league is uncertain.
Not only is that the case, but that also applies to his time with the Lakers. There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding James, and even with that being the case, it appears that only one thing is sure: James wants a farewell tour.
Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, James reportedly wants to go out with a farewell tour — and rightfully so. Given all that the 21-time All-Star has accomplished and the legacy he’s built, few in NBA history are more deserving of that kind of sendoff.
“The one thing that I will say is that he is going, I believe, based on everything that I know about LeBron and all the conversations that I’ve had with people in his orbit, his general orbit, I believe that LeBron is going to make it known that he is going to retire before he retires,” Fedor said. “It’s not going to be a situation where he plays out the final year, and then in the offseason, he just retires.
“The sense that I get is LeBron wants it all. He wants the farewell tour. He wants all of these different franchises reliving all of his moments against them. He wants all of the glitz and the glam that comes with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, calling it quits eventually.”
The last players to have a proper farewell tour are Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki and James' championship teammate Dwyane Wade in the 2018-19 season.
James has been in the league since 2003 and is set to enter an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA. Not only is that the case, but he is still, at worst, a top 20 player in the NBA.
When James is healthy, he is arguably the top 10 player in the league today. On top of that, he has Luka Doncic, arguably the best player in the world, on his side.
Although that is the case, James' future in LA is uncertain. Still, as things stand, it appears that he will begin the upcoming season in Tinseltown.
There have been numerous rumors surrounding James this summer, making it unclear what is true and what is not.
