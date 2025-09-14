Lakers' LeBron James Rushed by Fan at Nike Event Overseas
Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the most popular players on the planet. He is instantly recognizable by almost everyone globally at this point in his career.
James has sold a lot of merchandise around the world, which helps his recognizability. His deal with Nike has helped make him a billionaire, and he keeps selling new shoes almost every year.
While at an event recently supporting the release of some new Nike shoes, James had a very scary moment involving a fan who tried to rush up at him before being taken away by security.
Lakers forward LeBron James gets rushed by crazed fan
According to James Cohen of The Daily Mail, James was rushed by a crazed fan at an event before security stepped in and removed the fan from the premises. It was a pretty wild event.
James was asking questions while a fan got onto the stage and tried to run up to him. It was a strange event before security took over and made sure that there was no threat to him.
The Lakers were surely aware of the incident, but nothing came of it. James is fine, as is everyone involved in the event. It was just strange to have happen while he's trying to promote his merchandise.
This is part of what James has to deal with on a daily basis as one of the most popular figures in the world. People recognize him and want to get something from him.
Lakers forward LeBron James isn't worried about a crazed fan
James didn't let the event faze him. He simply smiled as the person was led off the stage. He is more concerned about how the Lakers are going to play in their first full year with Luka Doncic on the roster.
The Lakers are trying to win one more title for James before he decides to retire. They are running out of time to do so, as he likely only has a couple of years left at most before he walks away.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
