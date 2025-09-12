Lakers Post Incredible Bronny James Content on Social Media
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with their second-round pick last season. He spent most of the season in the G League, refining his game as he tried to learn the NBA game.
James needed a chance to play through some mistakes that he was going to make, and playing in the G League allowed him to do that. This season, he's trying to earn a rotation spot with the Lakers.
The Lakers want him to succeed so he can actually play a role with the team besides just a media spectacle, thanks to his dad. They posted some content on social media to let the fans in on what kind of person he is.
More news: Lakers Free Agent Signing With Surprise Team After Disappointing Season: Report
Lakers Guard Bronny James Shows Off Some Personality in Social Media Post
Recently, the Lakers posted a video on social media of Bronny James trying his hand at some golf. He just picked up the game four months ago when the basketball season ended.
For just having taken up the game, his swing looks pretty good. His swing looks much better than his dad's, which definitely needs some work. Bronny looks like he's already the better golfer of the two.
James showed off some personality that NBA fans have not gotten a chance to see yet because he hasn't played enough. If he's able to earn some more time on the court, perhaps some of this will start to show.
More news: Lakers Represent ‘Best Chance’ for Deandre Ayton to Live Up to Potential, Says Insider
How Bronny James Can Earn Rotation Time with The Lakers in Year Two
The Lakers are looking for James to get into elite shape in order to survive playing defense against some of the best guards in the league. James has been known as a solid defender.
Adding some consistency to his offense is also necessary for him to get out there more, especially since he's not much of a ball-handler. Those two things are something he's been working on this offseason.
Adding those things to his game will be the key to James having a long NBA career.
As a rookie in the NBA, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 31.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.