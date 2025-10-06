Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Internet Into Frenzy With ‘The Second Decision’ Announcement
Los Angeles Lakers franchise player LeBron James teased a major announcement on Monday in a social media post that has taken the NBA world by storm.
James posted a tweet with a video that sees him wearing the same outfit that he wore during "The Decision" back when he announced his decision to sign with the Miami Heat.
The video was captioned, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. #TheSecond Decision."
Back in 2010, LeBron James was a free agent and could sign with any team in the NBA. He was not even in his physical prime, and he was already one of the best players in the league, making him the most sought-after free agent of all time.
Due to the significant interest surrounding his decision, James decided to make a show that would air on ESPN, where he would sit down with sportscaster Jim Gray to announce his decision regarding his free agency.
Among the contenders for his signature were the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Cavaliers.
"In this fall... this is very tough... in this fall I'm going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat," James said on the broadcast.
"I feel like it's going to give me the best opportunity to win and to win for multiple years, and not only just to win in the regular season or just to win five games in a row or three games in a row, I want to be able to win championships. And I feel like I can compete down there."
The show led to James becoming the target of backlash over making such a massive deal about his decision.
More than a decade later, James is repurposing "The Decision" with a big announcement, which has the internet reacting. Some believe it could be an advertising campaign, while others think it could be the King announcing his retirement.
Here some of the most notable reactions:
