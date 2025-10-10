Lakers' LeBron James Slammed By Stephen A Smith Over 'Second Decision'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has had numerous conversations swirling around him over the last few months. Most of that conversation was centered around trade rumors.
Recently, the conversation was about his social media post that teased a 'Second Decision'. That turned out to be an ad for one of his alcohol partners, Hennessy.
That revelation certainly didn't make Lakers fans happy, nor did it make NBA fans at large happy. ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith was especially perturbed at James' decision to do this.
More news: Lakers Players, Coach React to LeBron James’ 'Second Decision' Announcement
Stephen A. Smith Crushes Lakers' LeBron James For 'Second Decison'
Smith was not pleased that he teased the world, only for it to be an ad that he got paid handsomely for. He talked about it on ESPN's First Take.
"This was corny as hell. It was cringy. It was all of that. You're trying to promote an alcoholic beverage and trying to give people the impression that this could be your final season."
Smith didn't stop there. He let everyone know that if James' play falls off a cliff this season, this ad is all he will be thinking about.
"As a matter of fact, if you play like garbage at any point in time when it really really counts, I'm going to think about that Hennessy commercial and wonder if you were drinking something before the game."
James' play is bound to start taking a hit. At his age, it's impossible for him to keep up the absurd level of play that everyone has come to expect of him.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Likely to Miss Next 2 Weeks With Injury
Lakers Forward LeBron James Will Likely Pay No Mind to Stephen A. Smith's Comments
James has made it very clear that he is not a fan of Smith. He had some major problems with how Smith covered his son once he was drafted by the Lakers last season.
It's pretty clear that James isn't Smith's favorite person either, although he does respect his greatness. This isn't something that James is likely going to pay much attention to.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.