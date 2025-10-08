Lakers Players, Coach React to LeBron James’ 'Second Decision' Announcement
LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers colleagues have weighed in on the 21-time All-NBA power forward's controversial "Second Decision" reveal.
As the entire basketball world no doubt can recall, the four-time league champion infamously decided to turn his 2010 free agency into a television special, dubbed "The Decision," when he announced to the world that he would be departing the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and signing a near-maximum deal with the Miami Heat.
Along with fellow future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, James formed a lethal combo that appeared in four consecutive NBA Finals, winning it all in 2012 and 2013.
Following his run with Miami, James proceeded to jump ship in free agency again in 2014, returning to Cleveland en route to another four straight Finals berths. He won his third league championship in 2016, then linked up with the Lakers in 2018 and claimed his fourth title in 2020.
A Massive Letdown of a 'Decision'
So when took to his social media channels on Monday to tease that he'd be making a "Second Decision" announcement, speculation ran rampant that it could be a retirement reveal.
On Tuesday, James and Hennessy revealed that "The Second Decision" was merely a marketing ploy, design to launch a new collaboration.
James' decision was met with shrugs and frustration by fans and pundits alike on Tuesday.
But how did James' teammates and head coach feel about the play? ESPN Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin asked them.
“He loves to do that type of stuff,” small forward Rui Hachimura reflected.
James' best teammate not named Luka Doncic, shooting guard Austin Reaves, revealed that non-league pals were befuddled by the maneuver.
“I got a couple calls, like, ‘What is this?’” Reaves indicated.
Second-year Lakers head coach JJ Redick trolled the very media who might have fallen for the ploy in the first case.
“You guys are idiots,” Redick joked.
James currently has one year and $52.6 million left on his current deal with Los Angeles, after failing to come to terms with the Lakers this summer on a potential one-plus-one agreement. He's still quite good, and — health permitting — seems capable of putting up astronomic stats for at least a few more seasons. It just might not be inn LA.
