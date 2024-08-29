Lakers' LeBron James To Star in New Netflix Show Following NBA Players From 2023-24 Season
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed star forward LeBron James in the 2018 offseason, it brought them back to relevance in the NBA. James brought star power back to the historic franchise while also setting himself up for many off-the-court ventures.
He has been making movies, commercials, and other means off the court, setting himself up for his post-playing days. Now, he is set to star in a new NBA series that will be released on Netflix.
It will be called Starting 5 and will be following five NBA players both on and off the court from the 2023-24 season. Along with James, the series will follow Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.
Netflix and other streaming sites have seen the popularity of this style of show and decided to implement it with the NBA players. The shows Quarterback and Receiver on Netflix followed players in the NFL and became almost instant hits among fans.
This new show will take fans inside the lives of these players and it has the making of a favorite. James has been one of the more popular players in sports since his debut back in 2003 so seeing him off the court will be great entertainment.
Tatum just helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA title, Butler is always fun to watch, Edwards has a personality that draws fans to him, and Sabonis may be the biggest wildcard of the group. Fans will get to see a side to each of these players that they never knew and it should draw in a large audience.
For James, he is about to enter his record 22nd season in the NBA. Despite being close to the age of 40, James has continued to play at an extremely high level for the Lakers.
His only goal on the court is to win another title before he ultimately hangs things up in the next few years. He has hinted at retirement in each of the last few offseasons and it's expected that he plays another one or two seasons.
When he does retire, the NBA will never be the same. His longevity is something that we have never seen before and it's why he is arguably the greatest basketball player to ever step onto a court.
This series will likely show a different side to James as well and fans should be excited about all the content that comes from it.
