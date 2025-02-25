Lakers' LeBron James Details Efforts to Help Luka Doncic Adjust Quickly
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league for the last handful of weeks. They look like legitimate contenders, and this has been amplified more so due to the addition of their newest superstar guard, Luka Dončić.
Dončić came to Los Angeles from the Dallas Mavericks in a move that no one saw coming. The Lakers and Mavericks completed a trade on Feb. 1 that shocked the basketball world. No one knew Dallas had Dončić for sale, and if all goes well, the Lakers are in a better position now and for at least the next decade.
The trade shell-shocked the 25-year-old superstar, but it appears that he is starting to get his feet under him and look like the five-time All-NBA first-teamer for L.A.
Time heals all, but Lakers superstar LeBron James is also doing all he can to ensure his new partner in crime gets acclimated and feels at home.
"Just want him to be himself -- when he gets back to himself," James told ESPN. "Obviously, he's been out since Christmas and I think he told me or said it to us, that's the most he's ever been out since he started playing basketball -- because of an injury. Obviously, it's not going to happen overnight, but I believe that in order for us to ultimately be the team that we want to be with him here, he has to have the ball, he has to be able to put us all in position, he has to be him. The seven years that we've seen in the NBA with Luka, we want that Luka.
"So we all have to transform our game for the betterment of him, obviously. But it's not going to happen overnight. We know that. But my message has been, 'Just be you. You don't have to confine [your game] to us. We need to figure it out with you.' Whatever he needs, I'm here. So, whatever he needs."
The 40-year-old superstar and future Hall of Famer is arguably the most selfless players in the league. All he wants to do is win, and he knows that Dončić can be the player to take them to the next level and, more importantly, take a lot out of James’ plate.
Dončić looked like himself in the win over the Denver Nuggets and L.A. should expect the same tonight against his former team at Crypto.com Arena.
