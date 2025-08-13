Lakers Criticized for Passive Approach to Trade Market by Anonymous NBA Executive
The Los Angeles Lakers have not been very aggressive this summer when it comes to the trade market. Most of the offseason moves that they have made have come via free agency.
Los Angeles was expected to make a move for a starting center in the trade market since most of the centers hitting free agency were going to be too expensive for them to afford.
Instead, they signed Deandre Ayton when he got bought out. An anonymous NBA executive doesn't like how the Lakers have approached the trade market this summer.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Made More Changes Than Just His Weight, Says Slovenian Teammates
The Los Angeles Lakers get criticized for not trying to make more trades in the offseason
An anonymous NBA executive doesn't think the Lakers are using the trade market effectively this summer.
"They have not been attacking the trade market by any stretch of the imagination. Most teams now are in a sort-of wait-and-see mode, and I would include the Lakers in that. They want to give it some time before they make a trade."
The Lakers look like they are about to be finished with making moves this offseason. It doesn't look like they are going to make any trades before the season starts to help with the perimeter defense.
Lakers fans might have to wait until the trade deadline to see them make another move. This summer is probably finished in terms of the team making moves.
More news: Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Exploring Wild Offseason Training Strategy
The Lakers were aggressive enough in the trade market last season to sit it out in the summer
Los Angeles is going to be one of the teams to watch as the season starts. After they made the third seed in the Western Conference last season, they are expecting to be better.
Adding Luka Doncic a couple of weeks before the trade deadline is going to help them be better as a team next year. Having Doncic for an entire offseason will help them be better offensively at the start of the season.
The Lakers might end up making a move at the trade deadline in order to give them the final nudge that they believe will get them ahead of the Thunder.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.