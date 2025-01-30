Lakers Locker Room Reportedly Has Main Trade Deadline Desire and It's Not a Center
The Los Angeles Lakers have a week left to make any big additions before the trade deadline expires for the season. The team has already added veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith and he has helped this team out tremendously.
Los Angeles is still missing another piece or two before they can truly be considered as title contenders in the league. Star big man Anthony Davis has expressed his thoughts very clearly about what he wants to see the front office do before the trade deadline expires.
Davis wants the team to add another center to play alongside him. But it seems that the players in the Los Angeles locker room also want the team to add something else.
According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers want another playmaker added to the team.
"According to players inside the locker room discouraged from publicly discussing trade targets, there’s a desire for more playmaking, a need that’s become clear since the team traded D’Angelo Russell."
Since the team traded away guard D'Angelo Russell for Finney-Smith, they have lacked playmaking. Guard Austin Reaves has taken over that role but he can only do so much. The Lakers need another quality guard on the roster.
Los Angeles has been linked with all sorts of players heading toward the trade deadline and it remains to be seen who they will add, if anyone. The team has come close to trading for multiple players over the years but hardly ever seems to pull the trigger on a substantial deal.
Players such as Malcolm Brogdon of the Washington Wizards or Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls have been mentioned with the Lakers. But the price could be a little too high for the front office to make a deal happen.
If the Lakers can add another guard and center, they could put themselves in a much better place to succeed this year. This team isn't far off from contending for another title but it will be up to the front office to make things happen at the trade deadline.
