Lakers’ Luka Doncic Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Jazz Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Utah Jazz for their 51st game of the 2024-25 season on Monday.
The Lakers will look for their 32nd win for the season; however, they may need to do so without their newest superstar guard, Luka Dončić.
Dončić is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Jazz matchup. This is an upgrade, as Dončić has been ruled out for the past three games since he arrived in L.A.
Although Dončić is listed as questionable due to a left calf calf strain, he is likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday.
His debut is one that is highly anticipated and one that is set be an incredible game.
The 25-year-old was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 1 in what was the most stunning and shocking trade in all of sports.
Dončić, along with forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks, in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers were without Dončić and LeBron James for their game on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. While that was the case, the Lakers played a great game led by their star guard, Austin Reaves.
Reaves recorded a career-high 45 points and became the youngest Laker to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists since Kobe Bryant did so in 2005.
All signs point to the Lakers being a relatively bunch, although their injury report is quite long.
Dončić is a generational superstar, and his numbers back that up. Dončić’s career points per game average in the regular season is the third highest in NBA history. In 50 career playoff games (all starts), he’s averaged 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in 38.9 minutes with an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.
The Slovenian native has only played 22 games and is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes.
All eyes will be on the Lakers and what should be Dončić's debut in the purple and gold.
