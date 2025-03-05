Lakers’ Luka Doncic Joins Legendary Company After Victory Over Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their 39th victory of the season on Tuesday and their seventh in a row after defeating the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, 136-115.
The Lakers played with their food, particularly in the second quarter, but they finished the first half strong and kept their distance on the Pelicans in the second half despite a strong showing from Zion Williamson.
The Lakers rolled and now have some of their most challenging games of the season from now until March 20. It will be a stretch that will prove what type of team they are. But as of late, it doesn't seem to matter who they play, thanks to the recent play of their newest superstar, Luka Dončić.
Dončić is starting to look like the Luka Dončić, who is a five-time All-Star and all-world talent. That was certainly the case on Tuesday when he recorded a ridiculous stat line that put him in elite Lakers company.
His 30 points and 15 assists in Tuesday's win made him the fourth player in Lakers history to record that stat line, joining legends like Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and his teammate LeBron James.
Dončić also became the first player in Lakers history to do so with five-plus three-pointers made.
Dončić reached this exclusive club in only nine games in the purple and gold.
The 26-year-old finished the game with 30 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds, and six made three-pointers. Dončić was seen playing with the crowd and talking smack, something we've become accustomed to him doing.
The Lakers' offense was rolling because of his strong play. Los Angeles recorded a season-high in points, scoring 136. They scored over 30 points every quarter and shot incredibly from the field, shooting 53.3 percent and 36.5 percent from three.
The Lakers attempted 52 threes and knocked down 19 of them.
Dončić is starting to look like himself again, and it will be a scary sight for the opposing team night in and night out, especially once the playoff arrives.
The Lakers are currently the second seed in the West, and while they have a demanding upcoming schedule, if all goes well, they should still be among the top four.
