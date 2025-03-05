Lakers’ Luka Doncic Joins Legendary Company After Victory Over Pelicans

Luka Dončić became the 4th player in Lakers history to record 30+ PTS & 15+ AST in a game, joining:



Magic Johnson (19x)

Jerry West (6x)

LeBron James (1x)



He also became the FIRST player in Lakers history to do so with 5+ 3PM!