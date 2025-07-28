Lakers’ Luka Doncic Makes Stunning Revelation About Offseason Prep
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic has been at the forefront of many people's mind this summer.
More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Makes Major Offseason Announcement
Doncic and the Lakers ended their season in a way no one thought would end: losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers fell in five games to the younger and more athletic Timberwolves.
Not only was it a wake-up call to the team, but to Doncic. The 26-year-old superstar received a ton of criticism, and rightfully so, regarding his play and for not being in the best shape he could be.
Doncic has taken in all the noise leading up to the summer, but rather than sulking or feeling bad for himself and his squad, he got right back to work.
Throughout the offseason, photos of Doncic and his body transformation have been shared.
Still, plenty of people were caught off guard on Monday when Doncic popped up on the cover of Men’s Health. Not only did he look like he’s in peak shape, but it’s clear he’s been grinding behind the scenes to get his body right.
In an exclusive interview with the site, Doncic revealed a stunning revelation on his offseason prep.
"At the beginning, it was hard,” he says. “I can’t be without basketball. But when I was a little kid, I played a lot of sports.” He channeled that era—and maintained his competitive fire. “There were a lot of angry moments, too, when we would lose,” he says. “But I didn’t lose much.”+He hasn’t played five-on-five yet this summer, he says, so he won’t know if he’s actually more explosive on the court until late August, when he suits up for Slovenia in EuroBasket qualifying tourney play. But he does know that he hasn’t felt this good in years. “My sleeping, my body, my everything…I felt more rested,” Doncic said.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Reveals Shocking New Fitness Regimen, Diet
Doncic is coming off his first season with the Lakers. While he put up stellar numbers, it was clear that he was not the All-NBA player that the Lakers had traded for.
The Slovenian superstar suffered a calf injury on Christmas Day as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. It was his most significant injury of his career, which caused him to miss a month and then some of the season.
By the time Doncic came back, he was a member of the Lakers. The five-time All-Star has been teased and ridiculed about his weight, but it appears that he is doing his best to dispel that narrative.
So far, things appear to be heading in that direction.
More news: Former Lakers Center Nearing Deal With Surprise Team
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.