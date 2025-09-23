Lakers' Luka Doncic Receives Multiple MVP Predictions This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have made the decision that Luka Doncic is going to be the player that they will build their future around. After signing him to an extension, the guard is someone they will make decisions based on.
The reason they are doing that is that the Lakers believe that Doncic has a chance to be the best player in the league. They believe that he can be the MVP at some point.
Despite the fact that the Lakers believe that Doncic can win an MVP award at some point, not a lot of those around the league think that he has a shot to do that this year.
Insiders Give Lakers Guard Luka Doncic Some MVP Votes
In a poll sent around league executives from ESPN, some of them gave Doncic a chance to win the MVP. In fact, he was the third-most voted for player in this poll, receiving four votes.
Nikola Jokic received the most votes, collecting seven of them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got five of them. Below Doncic, Victor Wembanyama received two votes, Giannis Antetokounmpo got one, and Anthony Edwards got one.
"For those voting for Doncic, the expectation is that with health and a full season with the Los Angeles Lakers after his shocking midseason trade, there's no reason that this shouldn't be a three-player race. "He's in shape," an East executive said, "and will be motivated."
This Will Be The Best Chance Lakers Guard Luka Doncic Has Had to Win MVP
This is the best shape that Doncic has ever been in entering a season. He is also extremely motivated to show the Dallas Mavericks that they made the wrong decision to trade him.
Doncic is a really good offensive player, and always has been. How improved he is on the defensive end will determine whether or not he has a shot to win the MVP Award.
If Doncic wins MVP, the Lakers will have a shot to actually compete for an NBA title. They have to have him be the best player in the league.
After being traded to the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
