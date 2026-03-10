Nikola Jokic Crushed Lakers’ Dream of Pairing Him With Luka Doncic

Since the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic, the organization has focused on preserving financial flexibility to land its next star player.

Over the past several months, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been linked to the Lakers as a potential target.

However, the three-time MVP may have just crushed any chance that scenario unfolds. During a recent interview with X&O’s CHAT, Jokic voiced that he couldn’t imagine playing for another team besides the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic Has No Desire to Leave Denver

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“I wouldn’t like to imagine that,” Jokic said. “Even if we never win anything else after this, an organic title, it means more to me than anything. I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone’s here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don’t feel the need, I don’t have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team.”

It all but signals that Jokic holds no desire to play elsewhere as he clearly wants to spend the rest of his illustrious career in Denver. His new remarks only reinforce his strong stance, expressed during the team’s media day last year, that he wants to play only with the Nuggets.

He has spent his nine-plus seasons with Denver, where he has firmly established himself as one of the game’s best players while leading the franchise to its first NBA title.

Jokic values the familiarity and comfort that come with playing with the Nugges beyond winning. It is where he holds the keys to the franchise, while the team can play him more than any other team in his next deal.

Like several other teams, the Lakers hoped Jokic would become a free agent in 2027 to test the open market.

Los Angeles was hoping to use Jokic’s strong relationship with Doncic as a selling point to pair them together for the franchise’s next era. The two would anchor the Lakers’ future, elevating the team toward sustained championship contention.

Instead, Jokic appears to have other plans that lie solely with remaining with the Nuggets.

He is in the third year of his five-year, $276 million contract extension that includes a $62.8 million player option. The Nuggets will likely offer Jokic another lofty extension to keep him locked in for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will have to shift their attention to other star talents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who appears headed to the end of his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks next offseason.

