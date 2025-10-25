Lakers' Luka Doncic Receives MVP Prediction for 2025-26 Season
Los Angeles Lakers superstar point guard Luka Doncic received a bold MVP prediction from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Doncic is set to be the Lakers' undisputed first option on offense for the first few weeks of the season with LeBron James' injury, and will definitely start the season off with a high share of the ball in his absence.
More news: Draymond Green Takes Hilarious Shot at LeBron James After Lakers' Loss to Warriors
"The stars have aligned for Luka Dončić to finally snag the elusive MVP," wrote O'Connor. " He's on the biggest stage of his career in Los Angeles, playing for a Lakers team that should make the playoffs. Luka’s elite production will be there as always. Two key differences: First, he’s in shape. In theory, that means better defense and possibly an even higher offensive ceiling. The other is his new context. The jersey. The market. The nightly spotlight."
Doncic's MVP Bona Fides
"If the Lakers start hot while Luka puts up his usual absurd numbers, the story writes itself. If LeBron takes a little longer than expected to return, the story becomes a drumbeat. We know Luka will stuff the box score. We also know he arrives in better shape than previous versions of himself. If the Lakers finish near the top of the West, the combo of numbers, wins, and stage becomes hard to ignore. A narrative tailwind can then push a close race over the line."
More news: Austin Reaves Doesn't Mince Words on Lakers' Shortcomings in Loss to Warriors
Doncic got off to a hot start in the 2025-26 season in the Lakers' opening game on Tuesday, dropping 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against the Golden State Warriors in a 119-109 loss. He had an even better performance in the Lakers' second game of the season, scoring 49 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists.
With his higher share of the ball, Doncic is likely to take a step up from the production he had as a Laker last season, where he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
More news: Lakers vs Timberwolves Expert Predictions for Playoffs Rematch
Doncic and the Lakers get a day of rest after their win against the Timberwolves, and will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.