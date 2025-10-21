Lakers, Warriors Starting Lineups Revealed for Opening Night Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off tonight. After a long and treacherous summer, which included some movement for the Purple and Gold, we have finally arrived at the 2025-26 season.
The Lakers enter the season with lofty expectations and will look to start delivering on them Tuesday night when they face their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles enters the season hobbled as they'll be without two of their key forwards, LeBron James and rookie Adou Thiero.
Because James is out for tonight and a few more weeks, the Lakers will roll out this lineup as they look to start the season on the right note.
The Lakers will roll out a lineup that consists of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton for the first game of the season.
As for the Warriors, their lineup will consist of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.
The Lakers and Warriors have played 442 regular-season games against each other, with LA leading the overall series with a record of 265-177.
Last season, the Lakers won the season series, 3-1.
The Lakers compiled a 50-32 record in the 2024-25 season, earning the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference. The Warriors turned it on in the second half of the season, finishing with a 48-34 record and a 29-23 record in the West during the 2024-25 season.
The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.
The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game, 42.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists,
7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.
