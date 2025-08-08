Lakers' Luka Doncic Reportedly Lost Over 30 Pounds This Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic is set to be the face of the team for at least the next three seasons. Many suspect that will be the case for the rest of his career.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Shades Mavericks Following Body Transformation With LA
On August 2, the 26-year-old superstar signed a massive three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers.
Doncic has established himself as a superstar in the league, and that was the case as soon as he touched the hardwood in 2018. There is no doubting the Slovenian superstar's talent, but there have been issues with his weight over the past few seasons.
It was clear that Doncic's physique had changed from his rookie season to this past season. He looked a bit on the heavier side, and after the Lakers' unexpected first-round exit, his weight and conditioning issues were the topic of discussion.
Doncic needed to make a massive change on that front, and it appears that he did just that. According to Slovenian media, Doncic reportedly lost 31 pounds in comparison to a year ago.
More news: NBA Exec Takes Major Shot at Lakers, Calls 2020 Championship Not Genuine
The 26-year-old had made massive changes in order to get in the best shape possible for this upcoming season and beyond. They traded him to LA and were ridiculed by the Dallas Mavericks regarding his weight and conditioning. Many suspected that he would take it to heart, and boy, did he.
The five-time All-Star appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine to talk about his diet and the necessary steps he took to make those significant changes.
Doncic has gone above and beyond to make those changes, and now he will look to show the basketball world it was worth it.
When the Mavericks traded Doncic, they were betting that Doncic's body would ultimately fail him. However, Doncic and his team had other plans in mind. There have been multiple photos throughout the summer that have shown Doncic in top shape, looking significantly leaner.
The five-time All-NBA member will look to lead the Lakers back to the promised land, and he believes they have the pieces to do that. That means to be seen, but with Doncic on their side, arguably a top-three player in the world, the Lakers have as good a shot as anybody to make a deep playoff run.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.