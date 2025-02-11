Luka Doncic Has Hilarious Reaction to First Lakers Postgame Press Conference
Monday night was a great night for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans. Luka Doncic made his Lakers debut after not having played in any game since Christmas Day.
Doncic was back after missing a bunch of games due to a calf injury. Now, after over a month on the sidelines, he was back on the court with a new team.
The Lakers were interested to see how he would fit with LeBron James. For at least one game, it worked out well. The Lakers whipped the Jazz 132-113, and Doncic had 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Los Angeles is so happy to have Doncic on their team. He will be a massive part of the team, not just this year but for the next decade as well.
Following his first game as a Laker, Doncic had his first postgame press conference. He had a NSFW reaction to how many people were walking into his presser.
Doncic had a lot of people who would attend his press conferences in Dallas, but it's a whole different animal in Los Angeles. The Lakers aren't just a regional team; they are a global brand.
The novelty of Doncic being a Laker will wear off in a few weeks, but Doncic is a global superstar. He better get used to a lot of people filling the press conference room following his games.
The Lakers are hoping that they can have Doncic get in some better shape in the offseason so that he can keep himself healthy. They think that they can change his habits now that he's teamed up with LeBron James.
With the Lakers having Doncic on the roster, they think they can compete for the NBA championship right away. With only a couple of years left before James decides to retire, they have to take advantage of their title window now.
Doncic will only get better as he spends more time with the Lakers. He will get more comfortable with everyone else on the roster and will pick his spots more, as well.
So far this season, Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
