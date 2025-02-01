Lakers Make Massive Team Decision Before Showdown vs Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a massive team decision ahead of their match against the New York Knicks.
The Lakers will wear their purple statement uniforms instead of the scheduled purple city edition jerseys tonight against the Knicks.
Lakers reporter Mike Trudell shared via X.
While certain players don't care about superstitions or theories, fans certainly do, and the Lakers may have heard them.
The Lakers have been atrocious in those jerseys, recording a 1-9 record.
The last time they wore them was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they not only lost the game by double digits but also lost Anthony Davis for a week at best.
According to NBA.com, the 2024-25 Nike city edition jerseys reflect the Lakers' identity in Los Angeles after 65 years of putting on a Show.
While that is the case, the Lakers have not been putting on a show when donning these jerseys.
Since the calendar flipped to 2025, the Lakers have won one game in those jerseys, which came on Jan. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
After that, those jerseys have not been kind to them. They have lost five games in a row wearing them, each by an average of 15.4 points.
Every single loss the Lakers have suffered in this new year has come when wearing those jerseys.
According to NBA.com, the Lakers will wear them eight more times this season, including Thursday, Feb. 6, against the Golden State Warriors, their first home game since Jan. 23, and their first game back from the All-Star break on Feb. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets.
Fans are not big fans of those city edition jerseys, and it's safe to say neither are the Lakers.
The Lakers will look for an upset win on Saturday over the Knicks.
