Lakers News: LeBron James Opens Up About Possibly Playing Last Game in Cleveland
The Los Angeles Lakers were blown out on Wednesday night by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The final score was 134-110 and Los Angeles trailed from the opening tip pretty much.
But much of the night was overshadowed by rookie guard Bronny James scoring his first career points in the NBA. It was a special moment for him, in part due to it happening in Cleveland, the place that he grew up in.
It's also the place that his dad, LeBron James, spent so many years and ended up bringing a title home too. Each time that LeBron is able to return to Cleveland to play, it's a memorable night for him.
After the game, he was asked if this was the last time that he would play in Cleveland, barring any NBA Finals meeting between the two sides. The Lakers' second and final regular season game this season against the Cavaliers will be in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. He has hinted at retirement in each of the last two seasons so it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could hang things up after the season.
But LeBron took another path and hinted that he may not be done just yet. He even joked that Bronny told him that he needs to stick around the NBA for his other son, Bryce, to enter the league.
“Probably not. Probably not,” he said. “Bronny told me I have to stick around now for Bryce.”
If LeBron were to stick around for Bryce, he would be playing two more seasons in the NBA after this one. Bryce isn't eligible for the NBA for two more years so it's probably a longshot.
But if anything, the quote from LeBron does tell us that he likely will play beyond this season, or at least he plans to do so. The Lakers will be happy with that plan as he is still one of the main engines that drives this team.
While he isn't the same player that he used to be, LeBron is still capable of taking over any game at any time. He is still one of the better players in the NBA despite being in Year 22 of his career.
His longevity is something that we have never seen before and what he is doing on the court is incredible. No matter how much more time he gives to the game, he will go down as one of, if not the, greatest ever to play.
