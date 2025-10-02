Lakers' Marcus Smart Doesn't Know His Role Heading Into New Season
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to sign Marcus Smart this offseason to help with their perimeter defense. Part of the reason why the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs last year was poor defense.
Minnesota was able to dribble into the paint with ease in the playoffs. That made it easy for the guards to break the defense down and either score or kick out to an open shooter.
Signing Smart should help with that. There are some people pushing for him to start. Others want him off the bench. Smart doesn't know which role he'll fill yet.
New Lakers Guard Marcus Smart is Unsure Of His Role
While talking during media day, Smart revealed that he isn't sure what role he is going to play with his new team, as Dan Woike of The Athletic noted.
“That has not been discussed,” Smart answered this way to a question about what his role will be on the Lakers’ offense, which is a reminder as to why he’s on this team. Smart is two years removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year, and with his full attention spent on that side of the floor as he returns to a team with a big stage, he’s not even thinking about anything other than getting stops and having an impact on winning."
The Lakers need to establish that role before the season starts. It would be logical for him to come off the bench, especially since he has a massive injury history.
The Lakers Need to Define Marcus Smart's Role Soon
If Smart does come off the bench, he will be their sixth man, playing plenty of minutes. He will be defending the best opposing guard on a nightly basis, regardless of when he gets his minutes.
The Lakers can't count on him to stay healthy enough to start him, so it makes sense to keep Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. Both are more available.
Last season, Smart averaged nine points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 39.3 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in just 34 games played.
