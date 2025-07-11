Lakers Might Not Wait Long to Part Ways With LeBron James: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming offseason so far. The Lakers have made very little effort to show they are willing to contend for a title this upcoming season.
More news: LeBron James Hasn't Reached Out to Deandre Ayton, But Luka Doncic Has
Many expected the Lakers to be big players in free agency and the trade market, but that has not been the case. Instead, the conversation this offseason has been centered around their superstar forward, LeBron James, and not for the reason many think.
The conversation surrounding James is not about his potential retirement but whether he will remain with the Lakers for the foreseeable future. That is the question on everyone's mind.
James has a no-trade clause in his contract, so it's really in his hands if he wants to remain in LA or not, despite the Lakers reported desire to move on from him.
Nonetheless, those wheels may be in motion, at least according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. In their latest column, they reported how all signs point to the Lakers wanting to move on from James by the spring of 2026.
More news: Lakers, Mavericks Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Idea Sends LeBron James to Dallas
“The Lakers had already made their statement in not offering James a contract beyond this season. It was abundantly clear that the 21-time All-Star's time as the face of the Lakers had, for the first time, a planned end date, even if James' record-setting NBA career did not yet. Whether the 2025-26 season is to be James' final season in the NBA is up to him. But if he wanted the kind of Hollywood ending that only the Lakers can give legends of the game, the release date was set. Spring, 2026. Luka Doncic in, LeBron James out.”
James recently exercised his $52.6 million option prior to the start of the free agency period. All signs point to James playing in the 23rd season of his NBA career; however, whether it will be with the Lakers is unclear.
There’s been plenty of speculation about where James could end up next, but if a trade were to go down, it’s unlikely to happen during the upcoming season. If anything does materialize, a move this summer feels like the more realistic window.
It is clear the Lakers are looking forward, and why shouldn't they? James is about to be 41 in December, and they have a 26-year-old superstar in Luka Doncic who could carry them to multiple championships for at least the next decade.
More news: Lakers' Rob Pelinka Reveals Motivation For Jake LaRavia Signing
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.