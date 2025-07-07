Lakers, Mavericks Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Idea Sends LeBron James to Dallas
The possibility of a trade involving four-time NBA champion LeBron James is no secret.
James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the 21-time NBA All-Star is nearing the end of his career and has expressed a desire to win another championship before retiring.
Los Angeles is focusing on their future rather than the upcoming season. If James wants another ring, he will need to explore options with other teams.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career,” James’ agent Rich Paul said to ESPN’s Sham Charania.
“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him," Paul added.
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a trade deal that would send James to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks missed the playoffs this season, which does not align with James’ goal of winning an NBA championship. But this option would reunite James with former Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis and allow the veterans to join forces with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg.
In exchange for James, Los Angeles would receive Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.
James and Davis have had a lot of success throughout their careers when they play together. The pair led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 and won two Olympic gold medals together in 2012 and 2024.
Following in the footsteps of Davis, Flagg became the fourth freshman to win the Naismith Player of the Year award in his single season at Duke.
At just 18 years old, Flagg is destined for a successful NBA career, and trading James to the Mavericks would allow him to pass the torch to the superstar rookie.
