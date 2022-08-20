Lakers: NBA Expert Reveals Rob Pelinka's View of Myles Turner-Buddy Hield Trade

The Lakers are not done. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is believed to be making more moves but an NBA expert believes the trade talks for Pacers center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield no longer seem viable.

It will be disappointing for Lakers fans to see two players that would automatically improve the Lakers roster, although not necessarily make them championship contenders, probably not happening anymore. Regardless, Lakers fans should be pleased the front office isn't ready to go into the season with their current roster.

As reported by NBA expert Marc Stein, the Lakers trade talks with the Pacers seem to have come to a standstill (quotes via The Stein Line).

"As previously reported here regarding the Lakers’ recent trade talks with Indiana, they did not show a willingness to make both picks available in proposals exchanged with the Pacers to potentially bring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to L.A. The implication there is that adding Turner and Hield is not believed to be sufficient to vault the Lakers back into the title mix."

The Lakers are in win-now mode with an aging roster, with the level of play from LeBron James inevitably set to deteriorate in the coming seasons, coupled with the unknown future of Russell Westbrook. Giving up their future for Turner and Hield seems risky.

A sight more likely would be giving up draft picks for a high caliber guard like Kyrie Irving, who has been heavily endorsed by James to come to the Lakers. Turner and Hield would be great options, but a healthy Irving would propel the Lakers into the championship conversation.