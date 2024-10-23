Lakers News: Anthony Davis Advocates for End-of-Year Hardware After Dominant Game 1
The Los Angeles Lakers came away with their first victory of the season in their season opener over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103.
After the first quarter, the Lakers were in control of the game, winning two out of four quarters, especially the second quarter, when they dominated the Wolves 33-19.
L.A. led the way for most of the game, thanks to their superstar center, Anthony Davis.
Davis played like a man on the mission and an MVP on both sides of the ball. He was spectacular in his entire 38 minutes of play and showed that he can be the best player in the world when he is right.
Davis was all-worldly on Tuesday night, so much so that he sent a message to the rest of the league after game one. After the win, Davis spoke to Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell and said his defensive prowess from game one was "Defensive Player of the Year," type of stuff.
“The Defensive Player of the Year type stuff.”
After he said that, he looked into the camera with a serious face on his look.
Trudell went to ask him one more question before he let him go.
Davis takes matchups with fellow big men personally, which was the case in his matchup with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, but at least two of those should have gone to Davis. Gobert may have the hardware over Davis, but everyone knows Davis is the more transcendent and versatile big man compared to Gobert.
His defensive prowess is second to none, and when he is taking over on offense with his scoring ability, he may be the most dominant player in the league today.
Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was happy with what he saw from his running mate.
“He is the main focal point for us offensively and defensively,” James said. “We got to make sure we continue to give him the ball. I think the coaching staff and JJ [Redick], they do a great job of always putting him in positions where he can be the recipient of the offense. And when AD has it going, it’s our job as the ball handlers to continue to feed him, find him and for AD to do what AD does.”
Davis scored 11 points, four rebounds, and two blocked shots in the fourth quarter. This is only the beginning of what Davis and the Lakers can achieve moving forward.
