Lakers News: As Free Agents Fly Off Board, LA Remains Patient But Active
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the least productive offseasons yet. Although we're still in the beginning stages of the offseason, the Lakers have yet to make any significant changes to their roster.
Everyone around the team, including fans, is growing weary, but according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, it has nothing to do with lack of effort. In his last column, Buha wrote that the Lakers are trying to make a change but are doing so patiently.
"The Lakers' inactivity has not been due to a lack of trying. They struck out with Klay Thompson, were unable to land other impact free agents like Jonas Valančiūnas and DeMar DeRozan, and have failed thus far to find common ground in trade talks with Portland, Brooklyn, Utah, Toronto and Orlando. Now, according to league and team sources, the Lakers are expected to remain patient in their quest to improve their roster."
It's been a less-than-ideal offseason for the purple and gold. Thus far, the only two significant moves they've made are re-signing former second-round draft pick Max Christie and superstar LeBron James. James allowed the team to make a move and was willing to take a significant pay cut if the Lakers could sign a top free agent. The Lakers failed to do so. Instead, James only took $3 million less than his max.
Remaining patient may be the last thing that some fans may want to hear, especially in this small window we'll get of James and Anthony Davis together. However, it's better for the Lakers to wait on the perfect trade than to rush to one they may regret down the line. I'm looking at you, Russell Westbrook trade.
