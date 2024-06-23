Lakers News: Austin Reaves Offers First Impressions on JJ Redick Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers finally hired their new head coach this week in J.J. Redick. Outside of a brief pursuit of UConn coach Dan Hurley, it was long expected that the Lakers would hire Redick, and now that choice is official.
While the hire was expected, the move was somewhat controversial. There are varying opinions, with many disapproving of the Lakers' decision to hire a coach with no prior NBA coaching experience.
Still, Lakers guard Austin Reaves had nothing but optimism and praise for the prospect of working with Redick this season.
“I’ve gotten to know J.J. a little bit, going on his podcast during the middle of the year,” Reaves said, via Cierra Clark. “He’s a basketball genius, I think as everybody knows. I think he’s going to make a good coach, and I can’t wait to get to work with him. He actually texted me yesterday, I wanted to get on a call. I can’t wait to put our brains together and go have a good year.”
The Lakers' coaching job of course comes with high expectations, especially when it comes to a team that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team has championship-caliber talent along with great expectations as one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NBA.
Even with all this, the Lakers floundered their way to the NBA Play-In Tournament in the 2023-24 season. They were then eliminated in Round 1 of the playoffs when they knew they should be contending for a title.
If Redick can help the team actually contend and finish the regular season towards the top of the West rather than the middle of the pack and come close to a title or win one, he will likely have a lot more people than Reaves praising him.
