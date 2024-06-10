Lakers News: Bronny James Considering 'Few' Other Teams For Potential Workouts
Potential Los Angeles Laker draft pick Bronny James is looking to work out for "a few more" NBA teams as the NBA Draft approaches later this month.
James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told NBA insider Marc Stein that a few more invites to workout for NBA teams are under consideration.
"Bronny's agent Rich Paul told The Stein Line that there are 'a few more' invites under consideration they are still evaluating for potential workouts," Stein wrote. "James, who turns 20 in October, is projected to be a second-round pick on Day 2 of the draft later this month on June 27."
The 6-foot-1 guard has already worked out for the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers hold the No. 17 and 55 pick in the draft, while the Suns hold the No. 22 pick.
The Athletic's Sham Charania reported in late May that 10 teams contacted James about an in-person visit; however, they chose to be very selective. Now, it seems like he changed his mind, and we'll see how things unfold in the coming weeks.
As things stand, James is considered a second-round draft pick. Bleacher Report's NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman has the Lakers selecting James with the No. 55 overall pick on day two.
"Rival teams sound uncertain about Bronny James' chances of getting drafted, though the Los Angeles Lakers remain the popular guess as to his most likely destination," Wasserman wrote.
"If he's still on the board deep into the second round, L.A.'s front office could feel pressure to select him, considering it's essentially a risk-free pick that late, and passing at No. 55 would signal to LeBron how little the team thinks of Bronny."
James' team has already been vocal about the 19-year-old not signing a two-way contract. They are setting the tone, which is unusual for a top draftee, let alone for a potential second-round pick like James is projected to be.
As we approach the date, James' name will be called; however, we're not sure where he will land. The Lakers very much can be in play for James.
