Lakers Rumors: New Championship HC Candidate Could Be Seen As 'Stealth' Option For LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find the 29th head coach in franchise history, a coach they hope will stay with them for a significant period. While Dan Hurley has been the center of attention, the Lakers are not resting on their laurels and are exploring other potential candidates.
As per NBA insider Marc Stein, former Villanova championship head coach Jay Wright could be a potential dark horse in the race to become the next head coach for the Lakers.
The Lakers have now been tied to Wright, Hurley, and ESPN commentator JJ Redick. Stein added that things could get serious if Hurley declines the Lakers job.
"That backstory is sure to surface sooner rather than later ... presumably soon after the Lakers do or don't land Hurley."
Things are moving fast in Laker land, and the Laker brass ensures they get this right. Wright is one of the more accomplished coaches in college, similar to Hurley.
Stein did clarify that Wright would be a name to watch if he emerged as a candidate. Hurley is still priority one for the Lakers.
Wright was the longtime coach for Villanova from 2001-22. He led the team to two national championships in 2016 and 2018, four appearances to the Final Four, eight-time Big East regular season champions, and five-time Big East Tournament championships. Wright was also a two-time Naismith College Coach of the Year.
Wright last coached in 2022 and holds a 642-282 record as a head coach.
